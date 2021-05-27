Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,272 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,952% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $5.51 on Thursday, hitting $77.44. 684,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,262. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

