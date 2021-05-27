Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Discovery by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Discovery by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

