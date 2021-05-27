Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $5,851,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

