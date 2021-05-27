The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.