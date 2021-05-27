Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,887 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.