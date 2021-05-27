Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,250 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Broadcom worth $279,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $459.95 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

