Boston Partners Buys 166,718 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jabil were worth $111,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

JBL stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

