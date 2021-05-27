Boston Partners Has $102.31 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.75% of Loews worth $102,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $981,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

