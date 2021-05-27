Boston Partners Has $127.68 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,042,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.55% of PG&E worth $127,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

