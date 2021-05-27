Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $143,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of KGC opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

