Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $18.10

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after purchasing an additional 983,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 255,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

