Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.81 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

