Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of TSCO opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $112.68 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

