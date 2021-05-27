Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NULV opened at $38.04 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

