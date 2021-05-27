Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $155.54 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.