Piper Sandler Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $690.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $625.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.11.

NVDA traded down $8.58 on Thursday, reaching $619.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $385.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

