Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.