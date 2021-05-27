Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

