Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NVS opened at $89.16 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

