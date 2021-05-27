Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000.

NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

