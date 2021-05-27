American International Group Inc. Buys 466 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nordson worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $174.59 and a 12-month high of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

