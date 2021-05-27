Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE:GPC opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

