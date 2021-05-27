Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

