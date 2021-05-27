Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,329 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO opened at $332.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

