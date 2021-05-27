American International Group Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

NSC opened at $279.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

