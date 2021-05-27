Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.64% of Evergy worth $86,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

