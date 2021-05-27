Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 1,503 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PI stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after buying an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Impinj by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

