Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $331.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.61 million and the highest is $338.69 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $146.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.63 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 557,252 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 126,159 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.