$396.78 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $396.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.67 million and the highest is $399.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $374.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

NYSE:FDS opened at $331.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $279.01 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

