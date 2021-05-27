Trevor Lang Sells 1,290 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.