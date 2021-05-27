Insider Buying: Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Acquires 850,000 Shares of Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,500.
Shares of CVE:VGD opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.
About Visible Gold Mines
