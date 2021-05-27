Insider Buying: Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Acquires 850,000 Shares of Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,500.

Shares of CVE:VGD opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

Get Visible Gold Mines alerts:

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in northwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company holds 30% interest in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; the Project 167 comprising 1156 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; and the Doda Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visible Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visible Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.