Juan Font Sells 400 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE COR opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.