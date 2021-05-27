Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.77 Million

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $80.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.24 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $81.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $321.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $322.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $330.11 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $12.37 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

