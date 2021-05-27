Michael Boukaya Sells 2,331 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -213.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CEVA by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

