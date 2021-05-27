New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

NEWR stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.85.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.