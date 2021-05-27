4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $2.28 million and $615,307.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00087115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00983649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.69 or 0.09753623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00092416 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

