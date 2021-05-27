ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

