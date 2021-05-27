All Sports Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, All Sports has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $42.61 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00087115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00983649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.69 or 0.09753623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00092416 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.