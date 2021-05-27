Furucombo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $798,844.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Furucombo has a market cap of $4.32 million and $798,844.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00059704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00350012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00182363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035806 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00830581 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

