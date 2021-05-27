Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,132 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.96. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

