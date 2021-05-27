Hosking Partners LLP Sells 170 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $161.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $163.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.