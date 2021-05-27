Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

