Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CQS US LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,394,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $216.13 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $219.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

