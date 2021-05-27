136,329 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 136,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in SLM by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SLM by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.93 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.