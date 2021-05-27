Sepio Capital LP Buys Shares of 32,000 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Shares of SH opened at $15.81 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

