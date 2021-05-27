Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.84 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

