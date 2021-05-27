Sepio Capital LP Sells 8,100 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,571,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 226,268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.84 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.