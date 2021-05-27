Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,703,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

