Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPOE opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

