Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $838,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

KRE stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

